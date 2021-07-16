Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.21. 2,613,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,930. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

