Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $94.32. 82,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

