Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,196. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

