Litecoin Price Hits $124.15 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $124.15 or 0.00389241 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

