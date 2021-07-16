Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. 15,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,642. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anaplan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.