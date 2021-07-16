Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $606.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $611.30. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.