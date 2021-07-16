Lyle Berman Sells 29,845 Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) insider Lyle Berman sold 29,845 shares of Sow Good stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,217,676.00.

Shares of Sow Good stock remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Sow Good Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

