UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 53,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,476. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

