Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Partners Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

PGPHF stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,582.80. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.23. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

