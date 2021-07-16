JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,850. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

