Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ASOMY traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 9,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 3.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

