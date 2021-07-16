Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:MSVB remained flat at $$15.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,442.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Koch bought 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,470.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at $925,171.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

