North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 95.1% in June

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 12,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,062. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 913.77% and a net margin of 81.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

