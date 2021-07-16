AON Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 2,553 call options.

Shares of AON traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.89. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

