TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $32.87 Million in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,434,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,867,000. Datto makes up approximately 0.4% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Datto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,938.

MSP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.