Ursa Fund Management LLC Invests $408,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 0.4% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 176,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.61. 10,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,733. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.