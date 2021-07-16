Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.