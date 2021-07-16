Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. PubMatic comprises about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,164,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. 25,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 67.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

