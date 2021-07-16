Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Buys 191,158 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,158 shares during the period. Eventbrite makes up approximately 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 8,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

