MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 18,897,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,420,448. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

