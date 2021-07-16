MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,626.37. 17,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

