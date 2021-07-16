MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.05. 115,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

