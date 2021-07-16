Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 8,282 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $922.54.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $880.14. 11,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $872.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

