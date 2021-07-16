Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Several analysts have commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

