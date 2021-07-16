California State Teachers Retirement System Has $265.63 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,096 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $265,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $195.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.