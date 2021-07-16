MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 25,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

