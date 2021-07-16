American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

