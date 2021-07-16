American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.60. 13,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.