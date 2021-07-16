Throne Market Cap Hits $344,237.83 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Throne has traded flat against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $344,237.83 and approximately $27,689.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00106196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,933.11 or 1.00153187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

