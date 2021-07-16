Cosmo Coin Price Tops $0.0006 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $392,324.38 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00829435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COSMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.