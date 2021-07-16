Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 695,965 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 129.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,965 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $37,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 8,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.