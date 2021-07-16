Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys 11,446 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,844 shares of company stock worth $50,084,554 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.84. 91,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

