WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $80.90 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.