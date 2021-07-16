Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 28,409 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,409 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,000. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.65. 72,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $536.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $611.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

