Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $43,072,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $185.52. 36,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

