Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 4.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $98.53. 14,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 406,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.51.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock worth $2,002,285. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
