Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 4.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $98.53. 14,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 406,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock worth $2,002,285. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

