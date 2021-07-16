Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.58

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 14906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

