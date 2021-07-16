Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Short Interest Update

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KIDBQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,573. Kid Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
Kid Brands Company Profile
