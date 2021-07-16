Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Short Interest Update

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KIDBQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,573. Kid Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Kid Brands Company Profile

Kid Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and dÃ©cor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands.

