Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declines By 60.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 139,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 58.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

