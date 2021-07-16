VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,500 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of VICI Properties worth $67,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $3,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

