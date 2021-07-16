Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 14,009 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.37, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.49 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

