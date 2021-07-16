First Foundation Advisors Acquires 12,563 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 297.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 73,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

