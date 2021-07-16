Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,601.20. 101,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,372.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.