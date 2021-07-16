Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799,588. The company has a market cap of $621.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

