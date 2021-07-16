Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Logistics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,571. The stock has a market cap of $622.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

