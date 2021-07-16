Parsifal Capital Management LP Invests $20.01 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 74,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,011,000. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

