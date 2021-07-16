JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,093,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JNSH traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,756. JNS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

