Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:XIN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.27. 3,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.54. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

