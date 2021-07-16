Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $397.27 million and $13.56 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00145837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.91 or 1.00196003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,595,859 coins and its circulating supply is 397,595,282 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

