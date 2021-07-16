Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,536 DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

